Prince William skipped lunch with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry when his rage over the Sussex couple's departure from the royal family reached a "boiling point," a royal commentator claimed.

A new documentary series on Channel 4 scrutinized the role of the royal family and its future as all eyes now focus on Prince Charles and Prince William, who are set to take over the monarchy once Queen Elizabeth decides to step down or if she passes away.

Prince William, per Express UK, was put in the spotlight during "The Real Windsors" documentary's finale episode, wherein royal experts examined his journey from being a reluctant prince to a trusted successor of the British monarchy. Most, if not all, royal followers are aware that Kate Middleton's husband has become more involved in decision-making within the Firm following the retirement of the late Prince Philip.

The Duke of Cambridge was reportedly involved in the discussions with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles about what happened next when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans "to carve out a progressive new role in the institution." Her Majesty allegedly held a crisis meeting at Sandringham, her estate in Norfolk, where she usually spends the holidays.

Roya Nikkhah said in the Channel 4 documentary, "Obviously William was there [at the crisis meeting] and was involved in the discussions because how that exit was handled, and what Harry and Meghan's future role would or wouldn't be, not only impacts on the Queen's reign now, and the Prince of Wales' future reign as King, but also on William's future reign as King."

"William and Harry: Behind the Palace Walls" author Katie Nicholl added, "The Queen knew that probably the best way to have a successful summit was to have lunch beforehand, and just to give the brothers an opportunity to come together and perhaps soften the atmosphere a little bit. But by all accounts, William didn't arrive until the meeting was just about to start, which was after lunch, and Harry took lunch with the Queen alone. I think that's a very clear indicator as to just how angry William was about it."

She also said, "William just couldn't understand that Harry was essentially turning his back on the duty that he was born into, and Harry couldn't understand that he wasn't being able to forge ahead with a different way of being the spare."

Prince William has yet to comment on the claims that he "skipped" lunch with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry as his "anger" over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit came to a head. So, devoted supporters of Kate Middleton's husband should take all these unverified reports with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.