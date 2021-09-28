Kylie Jenner announced earlier this month that she is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott. Now fans are convinced that she had subtly revealed the baby's gender via a promotional photo of her new Kylie Baby collection.

In the picture, the reality TV star appeared with her firstborn Stormi Webster. The mother-daughter duo wore matching pastel swimsuits as they sit perched on clouds. The toddler was in a pink one and Jenner was in blue. Fans believe that the pregnant mum's choice of color for her swimwear is a subtle hint at the gender of her unborn child.

Likewise, the 24-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star wore a blue pastel ensemble for the promotional video of her Kylie Baby collection. Although she would not have been pregnant yet during this time as she said they filmed the clip almost a year ago. She and Scott are reportedly expecting their second child early in 2022.

It is not known how many months Jenner is into her pregnancy. She said in an interview with Vogue that she and Scott have yet to pick out a name for their baby but do not know the gender yet.

"Well, we need to find out the gender first and we decided to wait," she said when asked if she and the rapper have decided on a name. She also revealed that three-year-old Stormi is "very excited to be a big sister."

As for the photo for her Kylie Baby collection, Jenner may have opted to wear the blue swimsuit while Stormi is in pink to keep up with the blue-and-pink theme of the brand. It may not necessarily hint that she is pregnant with a baby boy. The collection arrives on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and comes in adorable and dreamy packaging. It includes all the necessities a baby may need for a complete bath and body experience. It has shampoo, body lotion, conditioner, bubble bath, a hooded towel, brush, comb, and a cute travel bag to pack them in. Jenner said the ingredients used are "vegan, pediatrician-tested, hypoallergenic, and designed to take extra care of sensitive skin and delicate hair."