Kylie Jenner has revealed that she is reading a book about soulmates, just days after reports of her getting back with Travis Scott made it to the news.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who co-parent two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, have reportedly decided to give their relationship a second chance without putting any label on it. Meanwhile, the makeup mogul shared her current reading material with her Instagram followers, revealing that her list also includes a book about soulmates reuniting.

"Only Love Is Real: A Story of Soulmates Reunited" by psychotherapist Brian L. Weiss, a study on reincarnation and soulmates, was at the top of the pile of three books on the reading list shared by the 22-year-old on Instagram. The book tells the story of two strangers, Elizabeth and Pedro, who are unaware that they have been lovers throughout the long centuries - until fate brings them together again, reports The Sun.

The other two books on the list are "Many Lives, Many Masters," also written by Brian L. Weiss, and "The Four Agreements" by Don Miguel Ruiz.

Multiple outlets reported last week that Jenner has rekindled her romance with the 27-year-old rapper, five months after they called it quits. A source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple has been together for "about a month," adding that they had taken a break in October last year "because they both had so much going on."

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work. Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion-dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music," the insider said.

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun: "Kylie and Travis are back on, but they're taking things slowly. They'll keep their separate houses and don't want to do anything too public as if everything goes wrong, they don't want to announce another split."

"But they're together - her family are happy but want her to be cautious," the source added.