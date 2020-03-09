Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are co-parenting their daughter Stormi Webster, months after announcing their split, but reports suggest that they have been together for a few weeks now.

A source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple who announced their split in October 2019 have been together for "about a month." The source added that the couple had taken a break last year "because they both had so much going on."

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work. Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion-dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music," the insider said.

The source explained that though things still haven't slowed down for the celeb-couple, they have become better at handling it, and "at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."

After their split last year, the reality TV star was rumoured to be getting romantically involved with rapper Drake, but the speculations were never confirmed. However, the rumours shifted towards her getting back with Travis Scott when the makeup mogul shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account.

Sharing three cozy throwback pictures of her with the rapper on Instagram stories, Jenner had written: "It's a mood." The pictures were from 2017 when the couple had fuelled dating rumours by attending the Houston Rockets' Western Conference Quarterfinals together.

Weeks after sharing the pictures, Jenner and Scott were spotted together with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan at the Vanity Fair after-party in Los Angeles. "Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age," a source claimed at the time.

Meanwhile, Scott also confessed his love for Jenner in an interview with XXL Magazine. "I love (Stormi's) mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering," the 27-year-old said.