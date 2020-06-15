Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles on Saturday, marking their first couple outing since their split in October last year.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stepped out of quarantine amid coronavirus pandemic for a date night at The Nice Guy, and was photographed leaving the celebrity hotspot separately.

The makeup mogul wore a long black jacket paired with black heels and hid her face from the paparazzi as she walked out of the restaurant. Meanwhile, Scott who was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants, was spotted hopping into Jenner's awaiting car, covering his face with a bottle, reports People.

A source had previously claimed to the outlet that the celebrity duo who also co-parent a two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, have rekindled their romance. The insider said that the two are in a "great" place but are taking things slowly and are not officially a couple.

"Things are great with Kylie and Travis. They are very happy. Kylie still isn't labeling their relationship. It seems they aren't seeing other people, though," the source said.

Jenner had announced her split from the "Sicko Mode" rapper on Twitter in October 2019, writing: "Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority."

Jenner and Scott reportedly quarantined together with daughter Stormi during the nationwide lockdown, as the rapper was spotted in a TikTok video made by the reality TV star to mark his 28th birthday. The 22-year-old had also written a heartfelt tribute for Scott on his special day calling him "daddy of the year."

In the birthday message she released for the rapper from her and their daughter Stormi's side, the reality TV star wrote: "DADA. happy birthday to daddy of the year! i'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl."

"But whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i'm crying. love you forever!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of the happy family.