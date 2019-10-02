Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will share equal responsibility for their daughter Stormi Webster, according to a source close to the couple. They have also agreed not to involve lawyers in the custody agreement.

The exes have reportedly come to an amicable agreement and have decided to co-parent and this decision was met without any advice from a lawyer. The source claimed that there "are no issues" and no nasty disputes over who will take care of their daughter.

However, if it comes to that point, then Jenner and Scott will have to go through all the legal processes to determine who takes custody. According to The Blast, they would have to file legal documents that establish paternity and set a custody schedule. Given that they are not married, the lawyers would have to decide when and how many hours each parent gets to spend with Stormi.

Moreover, each party has reportedly not requested child support. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is wealthy on her own, so is Scott. They do not need to fight over financial settlements, according to the insider.

Likewise, the "Look Mom, I Can Fly" star has reportedly also packed some of his stuff from Jenner's house and moved back to his West Hollywood home.

Reports about Scott and Jenner's custody agreement over their daughter Stormi comes after insiders claimed they have taken some "time apart" to fix some trust issues. It is said that there is no third party involved in their decision. They just started "drifting apart." They tried to make their relationship work, but they ultimately decided to break up, for now.

The exes are still open to giving their relationship a try since this is supposedly not the first time that they have taken a break. According to the source, "they have broken up and gotten back together several times." The insider added that the breakup is "not ugly" since "it was a long time coming."

Regardless of all these reports, Jenner and Scott have remained mum. They have yet to release a comment about their reported break up.