Kylie Jenner wanted another baby with Travis Scott but the rapper had other priorities in mind. This may have reportedly caused the couple to split, according to a source.

They did not see eye to eye, said the source, who claimed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder wanted to grow her family but Scott did not. Jenner is supposedly all about family, with her life right now focused on their 20-month-old daughter Stormi, her business, and her family.

Meanwhile, the "Look Ma, I Can Fly" star wanted to focus on his music career. The insider added that Scott and Jenner have different goals and they live different lifestyles.

"She's not wanting to be a normal rapper's wife. He's still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early," the source told US Weekly.

Another insider added that Jenner and Scott are rarely together at home because they live separately. While the "Life of Kylie" star lives in her Calabasas home, the "Highest in the Room" singer spends most of his time at his Beverly Hills house.

"They didn't have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night," the source said. Furthermore, the source added that this may not be a traditional relationship but "they have been very much in love."

Jenner and Scott asked to take time apart as they sort out their relationship. Both parties have since ruled out a third-party as the reason behind the split. The beauty mogul also shared that she and Scott are still good friends.

On her Twitter page, Jenner said that she and Scott want to focus on their friendship and their daughter Stormi. She also refuted rumours about her getting back together with her ex, Tyga.

Following the split, Jenner has been seen on night outs with friends. Meanwhile, Scott released "Highest in the Room," which according to eagle-eyed fans, talks about his ex-girlfriend. They have both moved on with their lives and have refused to comment any further about the breakup.

Ahead of their split, Scott interviewed Jenner for Playboy magazine and asked her what makes their relationship work. She said they "share the same goals and passions in life" and she considers the rapper as her best friend.