Kylie Jenner secretly filmed her daughter, Stormi, who was patiently waiting to eat chocolate candies in a new home video.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder challenged her 2-year-old daughter's patience by placing a bowl of candies on the table in front of her. She told Stormi to wait to get a bite until she comes out of the bathroom.

"You can only have three of them. I'm going to give you three of them," Jenner said and stopped the toddler before she could pick one candy, telling her that she has "to wait until mummy comes back" from the bathroom.

Stormi apparently understood her mum's instruction and she didn't touch a single candy from the bowl. At one point, she leaned forward and exclaimed "Ooo, chocolates!" and was about to grab one before she sat back, chanting "patience, patience." The adorable tot then jumped and squealed in delight when she heard Jenner return. She then picked some candies for herself outside of the ones her mother handed her.

Jenner shared the video on her Instagram as part of the Hard Candy challenge and cannot believe that she came out victorious. She captioned her post, "Omg my BABYYY I had to take part in this challenge."

The video had fans praising Stormi for her patience with some saying how adorable she sounded chanting "patience." Jenner's family was also impressed by the girl's level of patience, with Kim Kardashian West comparing her niece to her ownchildren.

"OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint," she wrote.

Meanwhile, other celebrities also chimed in to express their adoration for Stormi. Scott Disick's girlfriend, Sofia Richie, commented, "Omg ! I just love her so much." Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber wrote, "I'm crying... she's soooooooo precious." Even actress Vanessa Hudgens agreed that Stormi is just "too cute."

Stormi has been gracing Jenner's Instagram feed, entertaining netizens with her cuteness, silly faces, and singing voice. Last month, she crashed dad Travis Scott's Instagram Live to ask him to "put on a movie." Jenner and Scott have been spending time together with Stormi while on quarantine.