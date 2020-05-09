Kylie Jenner has gifted her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian with cheetah clutches by Judith Leiber as early Mother's Day gifts. And, these are not some random crystal clutches, but $5,495 a clutch. Both the Kardashain sisters took to Instagram to share pictures of their early presents from their little sister.

Kylie Jenner recently sealed her status as the youngest 'self-made billionaire' for the second consecutive year. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is in the Mother's Day mode for her star-studded family.

Khloé Kardashian, 35, took to her Instagram story Friday to flaunt her sparkling new accessory. A little later even Kim, 39, posted a video of her own matching cheetah clutch in blue. "I mean, seriously Kylie? For Mother's Day? How beautiful," she said as reported by Daily Mail.

Kim also received a blue Christian Dior makeup bag from Khloé, along with a pile of other gifts including some Tom Ford fragrance, cannabis products and some other things. Kim showed off the box before covering part of it, saying: "I can't show you guys what's in here. But it's amazing."

The SKIMS founder also revealed a table full of pink and white roses, some of which were sent by little sister Kendall Jenner, 24, and Tristan Thompson, 29. "Thank you so much for this early Mother's Day surprise. They really are so beautiful," she said.

Kris Jenner, 64, sent Kourtney, 41, Khloé and a few other mom friends some Krispy Kreme donuts as sweet Mother's Day treat.

I was so excited when I found the wedding photographer who shot her and my dads wedding back in 1978. I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! pic.twitter.com/UZ4oTAzdk6 May 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Kim chose a sentimental gift for the momager. She got hold of the camera used to photograph Kris' wedding to Robert Kardashian in 1978, as well as the photos from the wedding. "She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! Happy Mother's Day mom I love you beyond!" she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama paid an early tribute to her mother Marian Robinson on Friday. "All along, she was empowering us to be ourselves, kindling the unique flame burning inside each of us," the former FLOTUS tweeted.

Growing up, my mom taught me and Craig to never be afraid to speak up, ask questions, and live our truths. She laid out the blueprint for how I've raised my own girls. Mom, you're my rock and my best friend, and youâ€™ve been a guiding light throughout my life. #IAmBecoming pic.twitter.com/x2q6u52gqU — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 8, 2020

She shared clips from the Netflix documentary "Becoming" on Twitter that had scenes of her mother and brother and "on the lessons that my mom taught me and my brother Craig over the years."

Netflix will host a virtual viewing party of "Becoming" on Twitter, at 5 p.m. ET. People will be able to share their reactions in real time and their own stories.