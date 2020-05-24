Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin is now available in Europe. Coty Inc., the company which is part of Kylie Cosmetics announced that customers in Europe can buy products from the Kylie Skin at more than 2,000 Douglas beauty retail stores in 25 countries.

According to a press release from Coty, six products will be available to customers in Europe -- a face scrub, a face wash, a moisturiser, an eye cream, a toner and a serum. The Kylie Cosmetics owner Kylie Jenner, 22, launched her skin care line a year ago.

"I am so excited to be celebrating Kylie Skin's first birthday by launching in Europe, at Douglas. The creation of my skincare line was an incredible process for me, from designing the packaging to developing and perfecting the formulas that are now a part of my day to day skincare routine," Jenner said in a statement.

"So many of my fans have been asking me to make my skincare available in Europe, and I'm so happy that they'll now be able to make my favourite products a part of their daily lives, too," she added.

Kylie Skin is officially available today in Europe at Douglas! Shop online now! ðŸ’• The best way to celebrate the one year anniversary of @KylieSkin! ðŸ¥° #KylieXDouglas pic.twitter.com/65tQeO1Iyt May 22, 2020

"We have started to build a strong foundation to support our strategic partnership with Kylie Jenner. The launch of Kylie Skin in Europe is a next step as we accelerate the integration and build Kylie Jenner's beauty businesses into a global powerhouse brand," said Simona Cattaneo, president luxury brands at Coty.

weâ€™re celebrating 1 year of #kylieskin ðŸ¥° share your favorite product and tell us why you love it! ðŸ’—ðŸ¤ #kylieskinanniversary pic.twitter.com/BcSliDKGZi May 23, 2020

It was in November last year that the reality TV star sold a controlling stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc. for $600 million.As part of the deal, her company was rebranded from Kylie Cosmetics to Kylie Beauty. The company is popular in the beauty business for its lip liners and lipsticks.

Kylie Skin range was launched in May 2019 and became a top-selling skin care brand in the US.

Jenner is the youngest self-made billionaire and is worth an estimated $1 billion, according to Forbes. This apart, she is one of the world's most admired personalities with millions of followers across her personal and brand social media channels.