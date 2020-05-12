Kylie Jenner has made it clear that she will cut her cake the way she wants, despite what critics have to say about her cake-cutting skills.

Kylie Jenner celebrated Mother's Day with two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster by cutting a homemade cake, but some of her followers with OCD issues were troubled by the way she cut her cake. However, the makeup mogul had enough of the trolls, and she replied by cutting an even more non-conventional shape from her cake.

Jenner shared a picture of her cake on her Instagram story on Sunday, which showed that she had cut a tiny piece out of it, troubling people because it was not even with the dessert's centre. Several people expressed their discomfort with the way she cut her cake. "Can we talk about how Kylie Jenner cuts cake, psychopath vibes," one Twitter user wrote alongside a screenshot of Kylie's Instagram post, while another wrote," Kylie jenner cutting her cake triggers my ocd.. wtf!!!"

However, the 22-year-old had enough of the trolls and replied with another picture of her cake on Monday. In an Instagram story that showed the cake being cut in the middle in the shape of a circle, she wrote: "People were very disturbed I cut my cake how I did. So this is for those people."

Apart from sharing the special day with her daughter Stormi, Jenner celebrated the occasion by sending on lavish presents for her mother Kris Jenner, as well as sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Khloe Kardashian. She gifted each of them a different coloured Judith Leiber wildcat crystal clutch, which is priced at $5,495 each.

"I mean, seriously Kylie? For Mother's Day? How beautiful," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a video of the cobalt panther clutch she received, while Khloe shared a picture of her champagne-coloured exotic clutch on her Instagram story and wrote: "Awww, I love you my sissy @kyliejenner."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also paid a tribute to her mother Kris Jenner in an Instagram post. Sharing a throwback picture of the momager, Kylie wrote: "a legend @krisjenner."