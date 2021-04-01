While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have refused to divulge the name of the British royal who was allegedly concerned about how dark their child was going to be, a royal biographer has claimed that it was Princess Anne who figured in these conversations.

Lady Colin Campbell claimed on her podcast "Chatting with Lady C" that the Princess Royal is the unnamed senior member of the family the Sussexes are talking about in their Oprah interview, but insisted that the couple had completely misunderstood the Queen's only daughter, reports Mail Online.

"Harry decided that on the slimmest of hints about culture - that it referred to colour," the Jamaican-born British socialite said, noting that Princess Anne had no issue with Meghan's mixed-race and was only concerned about whether she would have "respect" for the British royal family.

"She [Anne] had concerns about the disastrous effects of allowing somebody of that ilk, character wise, into the family, would not only cause trouble for all of them but also for any child born of the union," Campbell said.

"Harry ran to Meghan with the objections, Meghan weaponised them on the grounds of colour. We are looking at people who are very eager to spot a slight where doubtless none exist," Lady C further claimed, accusing the couple of "using that genuine concern of a loving aunt."

According to Lady C, the "Suits" alum then "set out to charm" the family and "succeeded" with Prince Charles and the Queen, but "did not succeed" with "everyone else" - and the Princess Royal "saw her coming a mile off."

"Nobody is the guilty party in terms of racism. But Princess Anne was the champion in terms of 'don't marry that girl, she is unsuitable. She is wrong for the country, wrong for the job. Well, it's turned out to be true," she said.

The author, who has previously been criticised for her biography "The Queen Mother - The untold story of Elizabeth Bowes Lyon," clarified that she is putting out the information about Princess Anne so that it is not "weaponised by some anti-establishment, anti-monarchist organisation." She noted that she has met Princess Royal a few times but is not friends with her.