Lady Gabriella Windsor, an English freelance writer and a member of the extended British royal family, is making her singer-songwriter debut with a song for an important cause.

Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince Michael of Kent (paternal first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II), has adopted a shortened name Ella Windsor for her musical debut, reports Hello! magazine. The British royal has released the first two tracks from a digital collection she has written and recorded to raise awareness for the musical non-profit Playing for Change Foundation.

Gabriella's lyrics and melodies are accompanied with music arranged by producer Enzo Buono and performed by musicians in Los Angeles. The first two tracks that have been released- "Out of Blue" and "Bam Bam," are inspired by the Brazilian bossa nova genre – reminiscent of the hit song "The Girl" from Ipanema by Astrud Gilberto. The songs are available online on Spotify, iTunes, and other digital platforms this week, and will raise funds and awareness for the Playing For Change Foundation.

Gabriella opened up about her new venture in an interview with the publication. The royal said: "It's a little daunting, but exciting too," adding: "I've always loved music, but never imagined I would become involved with it like this – releasing my own songs."

The 39-year-old said that her husband Thomas Kingston, whom she married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May last year, is also hugely supportive of her music debut. "He's been wonderfully encouraging and gracious from the start. What's more, he doesn't complain about me screeching when I'm experimenting with ideas in my study," Gabriella gushed about her husband, who is a financier by profession.

She added that her husband is also fond of music, saying: "Tom loves music, too. On one of our first dates we went together to see the Playing for Change Band at Camden Roundhouse."

Gabriella also revealed that the first time she sang her newly-released track "Out of Blue" was at their evening wedding reception in central London, where Hollywood stars like Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman were also in attendance.

"Throughout the evening a few of us hopped up on stage to sing with the band. It was late and I'm not sure I sounded my best but one of the singers added some backing, so I hope that made it better," Gabriella recalled.

"It was a day of so many nerve-racking moments that I thought: 'I might as well throw this in, too!'" she added.