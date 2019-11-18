Lady Gaga was a vision in pink as she hit the beach over the weekend for the wedding of her best friend and makeup artist, Sarah Tanno.

The singer showed off her new bubblegum pink hair as she landed a dramatic pose with her bouquet in the air at the beach. Lady Gaga shared the picture among other photos of the ceremony on her Instagram stories. "Two of my best friends just got married. Time to party!" she captioned one of her photographs.

In another picture, Gaga posed with one of the other bridesmaids on the beach as the sun set behind them. Sharing a picture of the bride and the groom, Sarah Tanno and Tim Stewart, the "Applause" singer wrote, "Congratulations I love you."

The 33-year-old opted for a pink silk gown with a high leg slit for her bridesmaid look, while she wore a black gown for rehearsal dinner on the night before the wedding. Bride Sarah Tanno posted a group picture from the rehearsal dinner on Instagram and wrote: "What a perfect rehearsal dinner under the stars with all my besties. My bridal party!"

Gaga and Tanno also founded and created a new cosmetics line Haus Laboratories last year, reports People.

The "Shallow" singer had earlier also sported bubblegum pink hair when she celebrated a huge milestone last month- the "A Star Is Born" soundtrack going pink platinum.

In October, the singer had attended Tanno's bachelorette party "in a lot of pain" as it came only a day after she fell onstage during a performance at her Las Vegas residency show. "I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn't miss my best friends bachelorette dinner," Gaga had written alongside a selfie from the party, which showed her flaunting her pink hair and bold eye makeup while holding a pair of pink "bridesmaid" glasses.

The Oscar-winning performer even revealed her single status after her break-up from Dan Horton, in one of the snaps from the bachelorette party. Sharing a selfie of her and Tanno, Gaga had written "An about to be married woman and me, a single lady."