Celebrities continue to raise their voices to demand justice for George Floyd, an African American man who died on May 25 after a police officer in Minnesota knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The Minnesota police cited "medical reasons" behind George Floyd's death, however, nationwide protests started after a video showed policeman Derek Chauvin kneeling on the 46-year-old man's neck even as he groaned and pleaded: "Please, the knee in my neck, I can't breathe."

The incident was witnessed by several locals who recorded the video and said that Floyd was "not resisting arrest" after being taken into custody for allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli.

Several A-list celebrities including Barack and Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna took to their social media accounts to demand action against the responsible policeman, who was arrested three days after the FBI began a civil rights investigation into the matter. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but Floyd's family has been requesting a first-degree murder charge on Chauvin and the arrest of the other three police officers involved in taking Floyd into custody. The three police officers have been suspended.

"We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain," Beyonce said in an Instagram video, further explaining the "racism going on in America right now."

Former President Barack Obama also took to Twitter to stress that the situation should not be accepted as the new "normal" in 2020 America, while former first lady Michelle Obama tweeted: "I'm exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it's George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael."

Meanwhile, Rihanna took to Instagram to say that she is overwhelmed by the "magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness" she is feeling for the past few days. "Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart!" she wrote.

Lady Gaga also took to Twitter to say that "murder is murder" even if the perpetrator is a policeman, and wrote: "Cops are also citizens, the same rules should apply to them. This is absolutely horrific and if the mayor and DA do not step up it sets a poor example for this entire country."

The Grammy-winner also spoke against Trump and wrote: "He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while lives continue to be taken. We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening."

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also called out Trump for his stand in the matter, and said in his monologue that "we've got to vote this guy out already." "I especially want to pose this question to older people who've seen this before in this country, who've lived this nightmare of race riots already in the '60s and '70s, '80s, now. Is this who you want leading us? A president who clearly and intentionally inflames violence in the middle of a riot to show how tough he is," the 52-year-old said on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"This must stop. This makes me absolutely sick. Racism is evil," wrote Justin Bieber, while Ariana Grande requested her followers to sign petitions demanding justice for Floyd and make donations if possible.

Demi Lovato meanwhile argued that the injustice won's stop "until everyone does their part. Especially white people." "I hope you RIP because it isn't fair so many didn't their part to ensure you lived in peace," the singer added.

Kris Jenner along with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner also took to the social media platform to speak about the matter. While the momager called the "murder" of Floyd "heartbreaking and infuriating," Kylie Jenner said she fears for the life of her mixed-race daughter Stormi Webster and hopes for a better future for her. "We're currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can't sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them," the "Kylie Cosmetics" founder wrote.

Khloe Kardashian wrote that she is "angry, heartbroken and disgusted by the murder of George Floyd," while her sister Kim Kardashian said, "Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long."

Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, Harry Styles, Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez, Randall Emmett, Vanessa Bryant, Billie Eilish, and several other celebrities have also taken to their respective social media accounts to join their voices for Floyd.