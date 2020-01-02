New romance might be in cards for Lady Gaga in the New Year. The "Star is Born" actress was spotted kissing a mystery man at midnight during New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas.

Following her Vegas "Jazz + Piano" performance in Park Theatre, the songstress took to NoMad Restaurant for Brian Newman's "After Dark" show, according to TMZ. Here, Lady Gaga set the stage on fire with "Fly me to the Moon" performance. She was accompanied by Newman's wife, former Miss Exotic World winner Angie Pontani for a scintillating dance and song performance.

When the clock ticked 12, Gaga was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with a mystery guy described as a "dark-haired, bearded dude" by the publication. There is not much known about the man she shared the kiss with except his name is Michael and he isn't Bradley Cooper. The couple reportedly left the restaurant "hand in hand."

Ever since their steamy performance at 2019 Oscars, Cooper and Gaga have been speculated to be dating. Fans have been wondering if the co-stars of the Oscar-winning 2018 movie are together. To date, the news has not been confirmed, but fans continued to speculate if the two share more than on-screen chemistry.

The rumours of Gaga and Cooper's romance were shunned by the singer herself in her interview with Elle.

"I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars," Gaga told Oprah Winfrey in an interview for the magazine's December issue. "We mapped the whole thing out—it was orchestrated as a performance," she added.

Las Vegas Review-Journal shared a video on Twitter showing Gaga kissing the man at the midnight. However, no more details were revealed.

Ever since she split from fiancé Christian Carino, Gaga has been romantically linked to a few men. She was last associated with audio engineer Dan Horton. The brief romance was confirmed to have ended in October.

In other news, Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that Gaga might be extending her Las Vegas Strip residency by at least one more year. She reportedly teased the extension during her performance at Park Theatre at Park MGM and said the extension might be for another year or two.