Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, the youngest grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, usually stay out of the spotlight despite their royal status. In a rare exception, the sibling duo joined their parents Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex for a public engagement during which they also showed off their playful side.

Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex, along with both of their children Lady Louise and James, enjoyed a rare family outing in public as they participated in a cleaning drive at a Hampshire beach. The family-of-four spent an hour and a half with volunteers from the Marine Conservation Society in Portsmouth, as they collected litter from Southsea beach alongside a local beach cleaning group.

The cleaning drive was a part of "Great British Beach Clean," an annual campaign by Marine Conservation Society which has been tackling ocean pollution for 26 years. The drive will be underway for a week from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25 this year. According to MCS's website, 319 tonnes of litter has been picked from the beaches until now under the campaign.

This year's cleaning drive is being held in a different way due to the need for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike other years where volunteers were encouraged to find a beach clean happening near then, this year individuals have been asked to adopt a 100m stretch of beach near them and organise their personal beach cleans with smaller groups while following social distancing measures.

Pictures and videos of the British royals from their cleaning drive were posted on the royal family's social media accounts. It showed them wearing green gloves with grabbers in their hands as they collected litter and put it in a white bin.

ðŸŒŠ The Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn on Southsea Beach for the Great British Beach Clean earlier today. . The family joined Southsea Beachwatch volunteers litter-picking and recording items found for a beach survey. . The Great British Beach Clean is run annually by the Marine Conservation Society. This year, people are encouraged to run their own small, local beach clean with friends, family or 'bubbles', in line with current Government guidelines. . Follow our link in bio for more info. . . . . #GreatBritishBeachClean

While helping their parents' environmental efforts, Lady Louise and James also indulged in some sibling fun. In one of the pictures, James was seen laughing mischievously as he lifted his grabber holding something towards Louise's face.

According to a report in Hello! magazine, the 12-year-old also teased his elder sister by prodding the back of her legs when they were both given grabbers for the litter pick. Meanwhile, his sister made fun of him when he was initially given two left-handed gloves. "I knew there was something wrong with you," the 16-year-old quipped.

The teenager also had a rare interaction with the press where she shared her enthusiasm with the press about starting her A-Levels in English, history, politics, and drama. The young royal also discussed the increase in plastic waste during the coronavirus pandemic saying: "Everything has got worse this year because everyone has gone back to non-reusable, non-recyclable plastic cups."