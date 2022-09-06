A surprising new revelation has once again linked the names of NBA legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen together. However, it has nothing to do with their legendary basketball careers. The latter's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, was reportedly spotted on a date with the former's son, Marcus Jordan.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen got married back in 1997, but decided to call time on their marriage back in 2016. Larsa has since made a name for herself as an entrepreneur and a minor celebrity, and is even part of the cast of popular reality TV series "Real Housewives of Miami." She also often appears on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" due to her close friendship with the family.

Larsa Pippen was spotted Sunday at a Japanese restaurant with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan! 👀 pic.twitter.com/qYP461C6hq — Drama for the Girls  (@dramaforthegirl) September 4, 2022

She has been linked with a number of younger men since divorcing the Chicago Bulls legend. However. many were shocked to see her having lunch with Marcus Jordan, of all people.

The pair was spotted dining in a Miami restaurant with another couple. According to TMZ, it could have been a double date but there was no real public display of affection to prove that the "date" was indeed romantic.

Larsa, who is very active on social media, did not share any posts from the lunch date. However, those who recognised them at the restaurant took photos which have since gone viral. The pics have inevitably caused basketball fans to come up with a number of conclusions.

Many pointed back to the rivalry between Michael and Scottie during their playing days, saying that Pippen finally got his revenge over his "frenemy." Their love-hate relationship was recently revisited via the documentary "Last Dance," which was primarily centered around the older Jordan's career. The pair won numerous titles together, but they had a lot of personal friction between them.

Larsa Pippen is on a mission to date everyone Scottie Pippen has ever met. — soul. (@nottodayyoubum) September 4, 2022

If Larsa is indeed dating Marcus Jordan, some fans are saying that the least she could do is to finally drop Pippen's last name. Furthermore, many are disgusted by the fact that she was already married to Pippen when he was teammates with Michael, meaning she had been around to see Marcus grow up.

Larsa is now 48 years old, while Marcus is 31. Needless to say, the lunch out has resulted in a lot of backlash.