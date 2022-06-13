It is said that it took one call from Prince Charles to convince Queen Elizabeth II to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday, June 5.

Her Majesty had reportedly not wanted to step out and greet the well-wishers that had gathered at The Mall because she had not been feeling well. She had earlier appeared on the balcony for the Trooping the Colour parade, but since then, she had been sidelined at Windsor Castle because of her ongoing mobility issues and discomfort. She even missed Friday's Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

However, had it not been for the Prince of Wales, the crowd would not have caught their final glimpse at the 96-year-old during the Jubilee. It reportedly only took a last-minute phone call from Prince Charles for her to ultimately decide to greet the crowd on the final day of the celebrations.

HM Queen Elizabeth II makes her final appearance of her Platinum Jubilee on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with three future monarchs and two future Queen's #PlatinumJubileePageant #PlatinumJubilee #Queen #Royals #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/1lNpNOCMNi — Rookie (@royalfocus1) June 5, 2022

A source told the Daily Mail, "She was not feeling brilliant but the Prince of Wales had called her and told her she really ought to come if she could. He told her there were so many people desperate to see her and he convinced her to come."

Live footage taken from the event showed the crowd cheering as they saw Queen Elizabeth II step out on the balcony. She appeared visibly emotional as she saw the outpouring of love and support from the people. The Queen was "totally overwhelmed by the number of people waiting to see her – she had tears in her eyes before she stepped out on the balcony."

Wearing a bright green Stewart Parvin crepe wool dress and coat with a matching hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan, Queen Elizabeth II stood alongside her three heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, and their families. Their appearance together on the balcony for the Platinum Jubilee was said to be carefully choreographed to show the slimmed-down monarchy. This moment may very well be the last time that all four generations of the British royal family are seen together in one picture.