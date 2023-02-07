"The Last Starship" is an upcoming game from "The Prison Architect" developer Introversion Software. While it is also a management sim game, the setting will no longer be in prison but inside a spacecraft.

For players who want to build and run their own spacecraft, then "The Last Starship" could be the game they're looking for. And the good news is the title will be on early access for PC starting next week so players can try out taking available missions in the spaceship management game.

'The Last Starship' gameplay

At the start of "The Last Starship," players can build standard-looking starships that are fairly small. However, it appears that players will have the option to build massive spaceships as the game progresses, according to Rockpapershotgun.com.

What's even more exciting is that it seems players can build their vessels in whatever shape they like. In the trailer, for instance, a monstrous scarab-shaped vessel can be seen being propelled by gigantic engines. Of course, players can also build ships of various shapes, sizes, and capabilities to have a decent Starfleet.

But building a space armada is just half of the challenge. Players will also need to manage resources such as fuel and oxygen and command a crew as they go on missions across the universe. Space pirates can be an issue in some sectors so players must ensure that the fleet is capably armed to meet potential threats.

PC early access

Fortunately, gamers won't have to wait for long to get their hands on the title. "The Last Starship" will be on early access for PC via Steam starting on February 15, 2023, according to GameSpot.

"The Last Starship is the most ambitious project we have ever attempted, and we cannot achieve the full scope of our ambition without the support of a committed and engaged community. From ship design and equipment types to mission development, world-building, and story, all aspects of this game will be developed over time and with feedback from the players. We promise that from Alpha 1 you will have a deep and enriching game experience that will continue to increase month by month as we layer in new systems, content, and technology," developer Introversion Software explained on the game's Steam page.

Before the early access, players can also opt to download the game's demo, which is already available starting January 26, 2023.