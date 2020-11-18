Wentworth Miller is not quite done with "Law & Order: SVU". It has been confirmed that he will return in season 22 after a brief appearance in season 21.

The "D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow" alum will reprise ADA Isaiah Holmes in the NBC series, according to TV Line. He will appear in an episode where Dominick Carisi, Jr. (Peter Scanavino) requests his assistance on an investigation that involves Holmes' former classmate. The still-untitled episode is expected to be released in early 2021.

Likewise, in Season 22 of "Law & Order: SVU" (Special Victims Unit), Holmes will have secured a new job position. He will lead the Brooklyn District Attorney's Civil Rights Unit. His promotion could hint at an appearance in Chris Meloni's SVU spinoff "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

This would not be Miller's first guest appearance in the hit crime detective drama. In 2009, he portrayed Detective Nate Kendall in Episode 1 of Season 11, titled "Unstable." He returned in the Season 21 episode "Murdered at a Bad Address," where he introduced himself as a former law professor at Fordham.

In this episode, Holmes helped overturn a conviction against Carisi using some tricks he played on the D.A. who suffers from dementia. This would probably also explain why the detective wants his help again in Season 22.

In "Law & Order: SVU," Holmes also happens to be a gay character, which explains Miller's inclination to appear and return to the show. The actor recently announced that he is tired of playing characters that are straight as he is gay.

Thus, he confirmed that he will no longer reprise his role as Michael Scofield in "Prison Break" amid rumours of a season 6. He played the character for all five seasons from 2005 to 2017. He came out as gay in August 2013 in a letter to GLAAD's website where he declined their invitation to attend the Saint Petersburg International Film Festival because he was "deeply troubled" by Russia's treatment of the gay community.

"I'm out. Of PB. Officially. I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told)," he wrote on Instagram.

Aside from Miller, Christopher Meloni will also reprise Elliot Stabler in "Law & Order: SVU." The same for Elizabeth Marvel, who will return as attorney Rita Calhoun.