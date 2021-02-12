Samsung may offer users higher refresh rates for two of its models, the A52 and the A72, a leak suggests.

The Galaxy A52 and A72, two popular mid-range Samsung devices may soon give users better refresh rates. SamMobile stated that these phones' screens will have better refresh rates, something that many users welcome.

Read more New Zoom update lets you add funny 'eyebrows,' other facial features during meetings

The higher refresh rate of Samsung phones was previously mostly seen on their pricier top-of-the-line phones, but with the A52 and A72, mid-range users will also benefit from the slick experience that high-end users enjoy. Higher refresh rates would mean getting smoother animations and better scrolling.

The Verge noted that the A52 and A72 may sell in LTE and 5g versions. Obviously, the 5G phones will have better panels compared to the LTE ones. LTE phones will enjoy the 90Hz displays, a leap from the common 60Hz displays. On the other hand, the 5G versions will enjoy the 120Hz panels.

SamMobile indicated that the A52 5G will have a 120Hz screen, however, it would seem that the A72 will also enjoy the same feature.

Aside from the higher refresh rates, it also revealed a number of specs that users may enjoy with the A52 5G. It will include a 6.5-inch OLED screen, 4,500mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 750G chipset. In terms of storage, there will be two variants. One will have a 6 GB of RAM with 128GB of storage capacity. The other is higher at 8GB of RAM with a 256 GB storage capacity.

For the camera, the phone boasts of a 64-MP primary sensor with a 12-MP ultrawide, 5-MP macro, and 5-MP depth-sensing camera. The selfie camera is also an impressive 32-MP.

In the first half of 2020, Samsung Galaxy was among the best-selling mobile devices worldwide. The company is now banking on the success of its mobile phones, which is why newer phones will be having higher refresh rates.

A higher refresh rate requires more power, which may be one of the reasons why the phones will have a bigger battery. With the possibility of the A52 having higher refresh rates as per the leak, it will most likely appeal to many users considering that a 90Hz panel is not very common in the mid-range class of phones.