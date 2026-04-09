Lebanon has declared Thursday a national day of mourning after Israeli strikes killed at least 254 people and wounded 1,165 others on Wednesday, marking the deadliest day of the 2026 conflict just hours after a ceasefire between the United States and Iran was announced.

مذكرة إدارية رقم 2026/8

إعلان الحداد الوطني على شهداء وجرحى الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية واقفال الادارات والمؤسسات العامة والبلديات#مجلس_الوزراء #نواف_سلام #لبنان #pcm pic.twitter.com/M6Dv6YQkJ9 — رئاسة مجلس الوزراء 🇱🇧 (@grandserail) April 8, 2026

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced public administrations would close and flags would fly at half-staff to honour 'the martyrs and wounded of the Israeli attacks that targeted hundreds of innocent, defenceless civilians.'

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam declared a national day of mourning tomorrow following Israeli strikes that he claims killed and injured hundreds of civilians. All government offices, public institutions, and local authorities will close, flags will fly at half-mast, and… — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 8, 2026

The strikes hit densely populated commercial and residential areas across Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley during rush hour with no prior warning.

Operation Strikes More Than 100 Targets in 10 Minutes

The Israeli military dubbed the campaign 'Operation Eternal Darkness' and said it deployed 50 fighter jets dropping approximately 160 munitions on over 100 sites within a 10-minute window.

Defence Minister Israel Katz described it as 'the largest concentrated blow Hezbollah has suffered' since Operation Beepers in 2024.

The assault began at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time. Associated Press journalists reported seeing charred bodies in vehicles and on the ground at one of Beirut's busiest intersections in the Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood, a mixed commercial and residential area. Several strikes hit during peak traffic hours, sparking widespread panic in the streets.

Dr. Tania Baban, Lebanon country director for the Chicago-based nonprofit MedGlobal, described the situation as 'total chaos'. Hospitals across Beirut were 'flooded' with casualties, and the American University of Beirut Medical Center issued urgent appeals for blood donations as medical supplies ran dangerously low.

Funeral and Residential Areas Hit Without Warning

Among the deadliest attacks, an Israeli strike hit a cemetery in the Bekaa Valley village of Shmestar during a funeral, killing at least 10 mourners and wounding four others.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported the strike directly hit the cemetery where the service was being held.

In the coastal town of Adloun, south of Sidon, three girls were killed in a separate strike.

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'This is a residential area. There is nothing here,' said Mohammed Balouza, a member of Beirut's municipal council, at one of the strike sites.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called the attacks 'a full-fledged war crime,' while President Joseph Aoun condemned them as 'barbaric' and said Israel had added 'a new massacre to its dark record.'

Ceasefire Dispute Leaves Lebanon Exposed

The strikes came just hours after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US would include all fronts, 'including Lebanon'.

With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

I warmly welcome the… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected this, insisting 'the two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon.'

The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations.



The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 8, 2026

US President Donald Trump confirmed Lebanon was 'separate' from the deal, calling the Israeli campaign against Hezbollah 'a separate skirmish'. Hezbollah had earlier announced it was halting attacks on Israel and Israeli soldiers in Lebanon.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk described the scale of killing as 'horrific'. 'Such carnage, within hours of agreeing to a ceasefire with Iran, defies belief,' he said.

The International Rescue Committee warned that over 1 million people were displaced. More than 1,500 people have been killed since the war began in March. Lebanon's humanitarian crisis is worsening rapidly.

Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine called the situation 'catastrophic' and urged international organisations to assist the Lebanese health sector.

Civil defence teams continued searching through damaged buildings for survivors as rescue operations stretched into the night.