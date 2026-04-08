Melania Trump is set to command one of the most lavish aircraft in the US government fleet following the high-profile dismissal of Kristi Noem.

The $70 million 737 Max jet, which became a symbol of excess during Noem's brief tenure at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is being integrated into a broader executive travel pool. While the aircraft was originally intended for 'high-profile deportations', it will now serve the First Lady and senior Cabinet officials. This transition comes as Melania Trump's political reach expands in 2026, moving her from the sidelines of the Donald Trump administration to the centre of global diplomacy.

A Jet That Outclasses The Fleet

Originally leased under Noem's leadership at DHS, the jet was intended for eventual purchase. That plan appeared to stall when she was dismissed in early March, yet officials now indicate the acquisition will proceed regardless.

What stands out is not simply the cost, but the configuration. According to officials who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, the plane is fitted with a queen-sized bed, showers, a full kitchen, a bar and four televisions. It places the aircraft in a category far removed from standard government transport, raising questions about how such assets are being prioritised.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official framed it in operational terms, noting the plane had been acquired before Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin was confirmed and would serve Cabinet members requiring 'secure command and control and rapid long-range mobility'. What remains unclear is how frequently Melania will use it, or whether it will become a de facto primary aircraft for her travel.

The Political Fallout Behind The Aircraft

The jet's reassignment cannot be separated from the circumstances of Kristi Noem's departure. Fired on 5 March, she became the first Cabinet-level casualty of Donald Trump's second term. Her exit followed weeks of mounting pressure.

The most damaging episode came after federal immigration agents fatally shot two US citizens in Minneapolis: Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Noem drew immediate backlash after describing the victims as 'domestic terrorists.' At the same time, scrutiny intensified over a $220 million advertising campaign tied to Homeland Security, which prominently featured Noem herself.

Reports of internal friction within the administration compounded the situation. Allegations of dysfunction and personal clashes with senior West Wing officials surfaced in the weeks leading up to her removal. Her stewardship of an aggressive deportation strategy, already facing declining public support, further weakened her standing.

Noem has since been reassigned as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a regional initiative aimed at countering drug cartels. She has already begun diplomatic engagements, including meetings with Latin American leaders.

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A First Lady With Expanding Reach

Against that backdrop, Melania Trump's growing access to executive resources reflects a wider shift in her role. While she remains less publicly visible than the president, accounts from those close to the couple point to consistent private influence. One source previously told CNN that Trump 'listens to her and seeks her counsel.'

Her involvement has occasionally surfaced in more visible ways. During a high-stakes meeting between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last year, she penned a letter urging consideration for children affected by the war in Ukraine. Trump reportedly delivered it directly ahead of talks.

In 2026, her profile has expanded further. She presided over a United Nations Security Council session focused on children, technology and education in conflict zones, becoming the first First Lady to formally do so.

Her activities have not been confined to diplomacy. A film titled 'Melania,' released in January, documented the period leading up to the president's second inauguration. Despite significant financial backing and her retention of editorial control, the project struggled critically and commercially before shifting to streaming.

She has also leaned into technology initiatives, hosting a global summit at the White House that convened representatives from dozens of countries and major tech firms. The introduction of an AI-powered humanoid robot during the event drew attention, though reactions were mixed.

Under the new protocol, the $70 million jet will be managed with stricter oversight. While the First Lady's office remains a primary user, the administration is under pressure to demonstrate that these executive travel assets are used for legitimate state business. Whether the 'de facto primary aircraft' status for Melania remains permanent will likely depend on the ongoing congressional audit into DHS procurement.