Lee Andrews has reportedly been returned to a Dubai prison over alleged unpaid debts just weeks after his release, raising fresh questions over whether his wife, Katie Price, will step in to help resolve his latest legal troubles.

While Price has not publicly commented on the reports and there is no indication that she plans to intervene, the reported imprisonment comes as she continues to share updates from her personal life, including a new tattoo dedicated to her eldest son, Harvey.

Lee Andrews Sent Back To Dubai Jail

According to an exclusive report by The Sun, Andrews was returned to Al Awir prison after allegedly failing to settle outstanding financial obligations following his earlier release.

The publication reported that his alleged liabilities total around £120,000, including approximately £54,000 owed to a Dubai car rental company and £15,000 to a UAE law firm, with additional debts making up the remainder.

The reported return to custody comes after Andrews previously spent about a month in prison before being released. At the time, he reportedly insisted he would resolve the debts himself rather than rely on Price for financial assistance.

Andrews' Vanity Under Scrutiny in Prison Return

Prison sources also claimed Andrews, who allegedly wears a hairpiece, was required to have his head shaved upon re-entering prison.

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They further alleged he had told fellow inmates he had secured the money needed to settle his debts and expected to be released once the payments had been processed.

One source told the publication: 'Lee was quick to mouth off about getting released the last time he was in and today has been no different.'

'He said the money to secure his release is sorted and that he's now just waiting for the system over here to process that and let him out,' the source said.

The source added, 'Lee's boasts make him unpopular with the other blokes in here because most people are serving lengthy stretches. The only laugh they've got is about his hair because he's such a vain b*****d and they know he'll hate having it all cut off again.'

Will Katie Step In To Save Her Husband?

Andrews' reported return to prison has reignited speculation over whether Price will intervene financially. However, the former glamour model has already made her position clear before.

During Andrews' earlier imprisonment, Price said: 'He's in prison and the only way Lee will get out of prison, he has to sort it out himself. That's the end of that.' She also refused her husband's idea to launch a GoFundMe page.

The couple married earlier this year after a whirlwind romance, but Price has remained silent on Andrews' reported return to prison. It also remains unclear whether his reported payments will secure his release.

Katie Gets New Tattoo

While Andrews' reported legal troubles continue to make headlines, Price has focused on family. She recently revealed a large portrait tattoo of her eldest son, Harvey, on her leg.

The artwork was completed by celebrity tattoo artist Jay Hutton, with Harvey present during the appointment. Price described the tattoo as another tribute to her son, who has inspired several of her previous designs.

The television personality has also continued promoting her latest projects while remaining publicly silent on her husband's reported return to prison.