Katie Price has confirmed that a documentary about Lee Andrews is in development, while admitting in London on Wednesday that her family still refuse to meet her husband. The revelation lands at the centre of the already chaotic Katie Price and Lee Andrews marriage story, with the former glamour model saying the project will give Andrews a chance to speak for himself.

The pair's relationship has moved at breakneck speed since January, when Price married the businessman only days after meeting him, following a whirlwind romance that began on Instagram and ended with vows in Dubai.

What followed was stranger still, with Andrews later vanishing in the UAE, prompting Price to say he had been abducted before he was eventually found in a Dubai prison, a sequence that has kept the story hanging in the air like a bit of very messy soap opera stuff.

Katie Price And Lee Andrews Documentary Plans

Price told the Reign podcast that there will be 'a documentary coming out about Lee, and he knows about it,' adding that he will appear in it and will have 'his right of reply.' She also said there was 'scandal around me, there always is,' which is about as close as you get to self-aware showbiz honesty these days.

The documentary details are still thin, and no broadcaster or release date has been confirmed. This is not just another celebrity tease, it is a story built on claims, counterclaims and a fair amount of confusion that still has not settled into anything resembling a clean explanation.

Price's comments arrived on the same day she was appearing on This Morning to discuss her own Sky documentary, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide. It was there that she addressed the family tension directly, saying her relatives had seen the relationship and thought, 'Why? Why has she gone off and married him? What an idiot she is. What is she thinking?'

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The Family Rift

The family row appears to be doing the sort of damage that no amount of social media reassurance can patch over. Price said her family 'don't want nothing to do with him' and that she could hardly blame them because of what has been reported publicly about Andrews.

She also said she wants her relatives to meet him eventually, but not yet, because they are protecting her.

She said she had told Andrews not to use social media after his release from prison, but added that he 'don't listen,' which is either an off-hand gripe or a warning sign, depending on how closely you read this marriage.

Price has been just as emphatic in public about the relationship's emotional pull. In a recent post after a reunion in Dubai, she wrote, 'Forever @wesleeandrews best husband in the world, completes me in every f***** up away,' followed by, 'Met my perfect match! And nothing will defy us!'

The language is raw, messy and oddly revealing, the kind of thing that says far more than a polished statement ever could.

What We Know So Far

The sequence around Andrews remains the most complicated part of the story. Price previously said she feared he had been kidnapped after receiving alarming messages before he was due to fly to the UK for a joint television appearance on Good Morning Britain in May. She later said she had found him after he contacted her from Al Awir prison in Dubai.

Reports differed on why he was detained, with earlier claims of espionage giving way to accounts describing a civil matter and possible fine. Those discrepancies matter, because they are the sort of thing that turn a lurid celebrity saga into a genuinely murky one, and the clearest versions still come from the people directly involved.

That is why Price's insistence that Andrews should have 'his right of reply' feels more important than a simple publicity line. She is not just defending her husband, she is trying to stop everyone else from writing the script for him first. Whether that works is another question entirely.

The couple's story has already swung from Instagram flirtation to engagement, to marriage, to a missing-person scare and then to a prison revelation in Dubai. Along the way, Price has framed herself as both defender and victim of the chaos, saying men have been 'the downfall' of her life and insisting she will not let another one 'hurt me, break me, destroy me again.'

There is still no official public confirmation on the documentary's broadcaster, format or timing, and no fresh statement from police or Dubai authorities to settle the disputed parts of Andrews' disappearance. For now, the only certainty is that Price has no intention of stepping back from the relationship or the story built around it, however wild it looks from the outside.