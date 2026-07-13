Lee Andrews, the husband of Katie Price, was reportedly arrested in Dubai on Friday after trying to raise about £120,000 which he believed he owed. The reported detention at Lahbab Police Station came weeks after Andrews, 42, was released from prison following a separate financial case in the UAE.

The news came after Price had publicly reported Andrews missing during his earlier legal problems in Dubai. He had spent four weeks at Al Awir prison, with reports at the time linking the case to outstanding debts rather than a new criminal allegation.

The latest report has not been independently confirmed by Dubai Police, the UAE authorities, Andrews or Price. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

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Lee Andrews' Dubai Arrest And The £120,000 Claim

The reported reason behind Andrews' latest arrest is financial, rather than an allegation of fresh criminal conduct. It was reported that he was attempting to gather around £120,000 to settle money he believed was outstanding when he was taken to Lahbab Police Station.

A person described by the newspaper as a friend of Andrews said he had been in touch in a state of panic. The friend said Andrews sent a message reading, 'They've arrested me. Katie might need to bail me out. We need to make a noise with a Go Fund Me.'

That account has not been independently verified, and it is unclear whether any formal application for bail or public fundraising was made. There has also been no public statement from police confirming the alleged amount, the precise basis for the reported detention, or whether Andrews has been charged.

The claims are a reminder of the potentially serious consequences that debt disputes can carry in the UAE, though the specific details of Andrews' case remain unclear. Reports suggest his earlier legal difficulties related to debts accumulated while he was living in the country.

They reportedly included an unpaid luxury hire-car bill from 2022 worth around £54,000 and a separate alleged debt of £15,000 to a UAE law firm. Those figures have been reported, but court papers or police documents have not been made public. Without them, the full picture remains hazy, and the online certainty around the case looks rather premature.

Katie Price's Dubai Crisis Unfolds From Britain

Price, 48, is reportedly in the UK with her son Harvey rather than in Dubai, awaiting news of her husband's situation. There has been no public indication that she has travelled to the UAE or agreed to help with the reported £120,000 payment.

The timing is awkward. Price's new Sky documentary, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, aired in the same week as reports of Andrews' latest legal trouble. In the programme, the former glamour model says she wanted to present 'the truth' about her life, finances and relationships, rather than a glossy version of events.

That ambition now sits alongside a very public, and still largely unverified, account of turmoil involving her husband. Price's relationship with Andrews has drawn attention since their marriage, but this latest development is being reported against a backdrop of her longstanding financial difficulties and her intensely scrutinised private life.

For Price, the reporting creates another unwanted headline at a time when the documentary is intended to put her perspective before viewers. For Andrews, the immediate question is simpler and more pressing. Is he being held over a debt he thought he could resolve, or is there more to the case than has so far emerged?

No official account has yet answered that. The reported text message to his friend, with its urgent call to 'make a noise,' may capture the drama of the moment. It does not establish the facts.