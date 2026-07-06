Lee Andrews is facing fresh scrutiny over what insiders have branded a 'scary' attempt to save his marriage to Katie Price, as the self-styled millionaire tries to spin his recent Dubai prison stint into content and comedy on social media.

Andrews, 43, vanished for three weeks in Dubai earlier this year after allegedly being held at gunpoint, before spending around a month locked up in the emirate's notorious Al Awir prison. Price, 48, mounted a noisy campaign to free her new husband and spoke openly about being 'petrified' when he went silent, but she ultimately failed to secure his release and he was only freed last month.

Since then, the couple have been almost inseparable. Price has skipped work commitments to stay close to Andrews and, on the surface at least, the pair have tried to present a united front. Behind that, however, the star has made it clear she still wants answers about what actually happened in Dubai, despite at one stage branding him the 'most hated man in Britain.'

Lee Andrews' 'Scary' Strategy To Win Katie Price Back

The news came after Andrews abruptly reappeared online, now showing off a sudden new head of hair and reposting AI-generated videos dramatising his reported time behind bars. Instead of lying low, he has leaned into the spectacle, sharing and resharing stylised clips about his ordeal while public anger over his past alleged behaviour continues to simmer.

According to a source who claims to understand how Andrews operates, this is not some random bout of oversharing, but a calculated strategy to claw back control of the narrative and hang on to his marriage to Price.

'Lee desperately hopes that by leaning into the public backlash and laughing at himself, it'll deflect from the gravity of everything he's been accused of,' the insider alleged, listing 'multiple counts of fraud and being abusive towards an ex-girlfriend, to endless lies about his career and personal wealth.'

The source added that Andrews, acutely aware that both he and Price have been mocked relentlessly online, decided it was better to act as though he was in on the joke. In other words, if you cannot shut down the memes, you might as well repost them.

What clearly rankles those around Price, though, is the way this online rebrand appears to be working on his wife. The same insider described it as 'scary' that the businessman, sometimes nicknamed a 'Walter Mitty' character, has been able to pivot from a month in one of Dubai's toughest jails to jokey content and public declarations of love.

'It's scary how good at this he is, as Katie seems to have forgiven him, despite the hell he put her through, but that's what conmen do,' the source said. 'They make you question your doubts about them by reducing everything to a joke.'

Those words will sting. Andrews rarely misses an opportunity to gush about his 'gorgeous' wife in public, which, depending on your view, is either romantic or part of the sales pitch. Sometimes it feels like both.

Katie Price, Trust Issues And A Marriage Under Pressure

To recall, Price has not exactly been coy about how much damage her past relationships have done. In her new documentary, the former glamour model admits that trust is now one of the hardest things for her to offer anyone, including partners.

'I trust my family, and I find it hard to trust anyone,' she says in the programme, reflecting on a string of very public break-ups and betrayals. 'That's why my circle is so small these days. I don't need more friendships or anything. I'm happy with how it is.'

In the same film, she pushes back against the endless chorus of people telling her to settle down, to choose more carefully, to be someone else. 'I just don't think anyone can change me,' she says. 'I say to my mum all the time. I'm 48. I'm never going to change. I am what I am. Just get used to it. She'll say: 'Why do you do this? Why do you do that?' and I'll say: 'Mum, just let me be me.''

Set against those comments, her decision to stand by Andrews after a month in Al Awir and a trail of serious allegations looks, to some, like painfully familiar territory. She wants to be loyal, to fight for him, while also demanding 'explanations' for his disappearance and the chaos that followed.

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The public, as ever with Price, is split. On social media, some users have ridiculed Andrews' AI jail videos as tone deaf, accusing him of turning a deeply serious situation into clickbait. Others argue that he is simply mocking himself to take the sting out of the online pile-on and that, like it or not, this is how modern celebrity works.

What there is very little of, notably, is clarity. There has been no detailed public account from Andrews about why he ended up in Al Awir, what charges, if any, he faced, or how he secured his release. There has been no police statement in Dubai laying out an official version of events. In the vacuum, speculation has happily filled the gaps.

For Price, who once called him the 'most hated man in Britain' then rushed to Dubai for him, the contradictions are piling up. She is asking for answers from a man now trying to turn his mystery month in prison into something approaching a punchline.

Whether this wild strategy to lean into the backlash will actually save the marriage, or only drag it through another round of public humiliation, is still very much an open question.