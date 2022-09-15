Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted hanging out together twice in a week during New York Fashion Week.

The rumoured new couple was reportedly very comfortable with each other during a party hosted by the actor's friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at a loft in Soho on Saturday, Sept. 10.

An eyewitness told ET that they "looked very flirty" that night and into each other. "They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other."

Another source said that Hadid "arrived at Casa Cipriani a while after Leo did" and that both stars "like going there because they can be private and not worry about pictures being taken of them or people noticing them too much."

The insider added, "They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi."

Another source claimed, "Leo was with his guy friends and Gigi was with her model friends and they were all hanging out at a table."

Then on Monday, Sept. 12, they were spotted together again at Casa Cipriani in Lower Manhattan, looking engrossed in a conversation. In photos published by Page Six, the pair could be seen facing each other as they talked.

Hadid, 27, is wearing jeans and a white crop top while the "Revenant" star is dressed in a black T-shirt and baseball cap. They were pictured leaning in close to each other and also photographed putting a hand on each other's shoulder.

The sighting comes amid rumours that DiCaprio, 47, now has his sights set on the Victoria's Secret model following his split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone.

They are said to be taking things slow and "getting to know each other." They are "mostly hanging out with groups" although they have reportedly also gone out "solo a handful of times." DiCaprio is said to be "not someone who is in and out of relationships" and that he doesn't jump around hooking up" so he and Hadid are "taking it slow." Despite the sightings, they have yet to comment on the dating rumours.