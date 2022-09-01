Hollywood celebrity couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have called it quits after more than four years of dating. While the two were "very close," a source from E! said "distance played a factor," until ultimately, "[The romance] ran its course."

This news has sent social media into a tizzy with numerous memes and jokes resurfacing the "The Great Gatsby" actor's seeming inability to date anyone over the age of 25.

Twitter user @zedonarrival wrote, "There's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking," in a tweet that has since gained 393.5K likes.

Though Leo typically keeps a low profile outside of promoting his films, he has never been in a public relationship with anyone over the age of 25 since the year 1999.

This trend started when the "Titanic" actor, then around 24-25 years old, started dating Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, who was born in 1980. They later broke up in 2005, the year that Bündchen turned 25 years old.

Since then, the actor has been seen in a series of public relationships with actresses who are much younger than him, like when he dated Blake Lively when she was 23, and he was 36 and Nina Agdal when she was 24, and he was 40.

This annotated timeline of Leo's relationships was created by user u/TrustLittleBrother and published on Reddit three years ago.

In fact, Morrone herself addressed their 25-year age gap during a December 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times. She said, "There's so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps, I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

While the reasons for DiCaprio and Morrone's break up may not be due to her recent 25th birthday in June, the actor's dating trend remains to be cause for speculation.