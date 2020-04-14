Liam Hemsworth opened up about the health scare he had in 2019, in which he discovered he had a kidney stone. The issue subsequently made him reconsider being a vegan.

"The Hunger Games" star found out that he got a kidney stone in February of 2019 after he went through days of feeling lethargic. He recalled the experience "as one of the most painful weeks" of his life.

"I was doing press for 'Isn't It Romantic.' But I had to go to the hospital and get surgery," Hemsworth said in his cover interview for Men's Health.

The 30-year-old Australian star was vegan for almost four years. He said he went vegan for health reasons and that for the first two years he "felt great." He felt the strength it gave his body and his cardio.

However, the health scare made him reconsider the lifestyle especially since the cause of his kidney stone had to do with his eating habits. Likewise, he did not want to get a kidney stone again.

"But once you get one kidney stone, you have a 50 percent chance of getting another one if you continue eating the way you were eating," Hemsworth explained, adding that what he had "was a calcium-oxalate kidney stone," which forms from a build-up of oxalate in the diet.

"Oxalates are really high in a lot of vegetables, specifically spinach, almonds, beetroot, potatoes," the actor explained and revealed that when he was a vegan, every morning he would have "five handfuls of spinach and then almond milk, almond butter, and also some vegan protein in a smoothie," which he considered as "super healthy."

"So I had to completely rethink what I was putting in my body," Hemsworth continued and shared that he is "all good now, thankfully."

The "Isn't It Romantic" star has a few things to say when it comes to finding out what is best for your health. He advised listening to your own body and experiencing things for yourself.

"You have to figure out what works best for your body," Hemsworth said and added that if "something works well for a period" then to keep at it. But "if something changes and you're not feeling great, you've got to reassess it and then figure it out."