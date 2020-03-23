Liam Payne called it quits with Cheryl Cole months after welcoming a son together in 2017. However, the singer still holds his "amazing" ex in high-esteem, which was apparent in his loving tribute to her on the occasion of Mother's Day.

This Sunday was a "double special day" for Liam Payne, who was celebrating his son Bear's third birthday as well as Mother's Day in the UK.

The former "One Direction" star took to social media to share an adorable message for two significant women in his lives- his mother and the mother of his son. Thanking the two "amazing mothers," the 26-year-old wrote: Double special day today thanks to 2 very special ladies and a very special little man... Happy Mother's Day mum and Cheryl you two are the most amazing mothers Bear and I could have asked for, thanks for raising me right and thank you Cheryl for showing my son all the love in the world."

The "Light's Out" singer then wished his son on his third birthday, writing: "Happy birthday little man! 3 already I can't believe it. It's amazing watching you grow and you surprise me constantly, it really seems like yesterday I was holding you for the first time, thank you for bringing life and joy to my world I hope I can do the same."

Meanwhile, Cheryl took to Instagram stories to thanks everyone for sending birthday wishes to her son, while also requesting her followers to practice self-quarantine amidst coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank you to everyone who's sending birthday wishes. He's three today. Obviously no party, but it doesn't matter, he's still having lots of fun, lots of cake, lots of toys. Hopefully in the summer, if we all STAY HOME, we can have a celebration of both... rid of this horrific, horrible virus and a late birthday party," the 36-year-old said.

Payne dated the former X Factor judge for two-and-a-half-years, after going public with their romance back in 2016. The couple welcomed their baby son a year later, but went separate ways after a few months. Payne recently called it off with his girlfriend Maya Henry allegedly due to their busy life, after six months of romance, reports Mirror.