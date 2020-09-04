Liam Payne talked about his engagement to model Maya Henry and responded to those One Direction reunion rumours during Thursday's interview on "Good Morning America."

The "Strip That Down" singer appeared on "GMA" via a virtual interview where he received congratulatory messages for his engagement. When asked what it feels like to be engaged, he told the hosts that he and Henry are "just really happy." He also talked about the fun he had last week celebrating his birthday and the many "firsts" in his life.

"The last week, I've just had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it seems like a lot of firsts for me, really, which is great," Payne said of his 27th birthday and of his 3-year-old child with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

The "GMA" hosts also asked him about rumours of a possible One Direction reunion for the band's 10th anniversary. He would not commit to a reunion but thanked the fans anyway for their continued support.

"It feels amazing to be doing 10 years of anything, really, especially to have the success level that we've had," he said adding, "I'm just really grateful the fans have stuck around, and we still each of us have a career, which I think has been the most amazing thing out of it, really."

As far as getting One Direction back together for the reunion, Payne said he does not "know too much." But he shared that he still keeps in touch with them.

"I got wonderful, lovely birthday messages from everyone, which was really really nice!" he said.

One Direction rose to stardom from 2010 to 2016 when the band called for a hiatus. Each member has since gone on their separate ways creating their own music. Aside from Payne, the other members include Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik, who left the group first to pursue a solo career.

To celebrate their 10th year anniversary, One Direction on their official website shared a video that looked back at some of their best moments. Payne, Horan, Styles, and Tomlinson also took to social media to give thanks and remember the fun rollercoaster ride they had in all those years together.