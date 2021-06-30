Liam Payne and Cheryl were seen together for the first time in three years since they announced their split in June 2018. They were seen on Wednesday at a children's birthday party.

The exes, who share four-year-old son Bear, were photographed chatting outside a waiting vehicle after they attended a party for Payne's niece in Wolverhampton. A banner stuck to the wall revealed they went to a one-year-old's birthday party.

They were seen packing their things in the car with the 27-year-old singer's family and friends also on the driveway. The photos do not show their son anywhere near them.

According to Daily Mail, Payne and Cheryl were in a cheery mood during the outing. But their facial expressions from the photos suggest otherwise. At one point, the former One Direction singer appeared to be scowling at Cheryl as she opened the driver's side of the car.

He looked so serious in all the pictures. But he was all smiles during the party as seen in the photo he shared on his Instagram, which showed him with his sisters Nicola and Ruth.

Payne even poked fun at a couple of the photos taken from the driveway that showed him sneezing. He shared copies of the images on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Mild attack of hay fever made headlines today."

The public sighting comes just three weeks after the "Strip That Down" singer confirmed that he and Maya Henry have split after nearly a year of being engaged. He proposed to her in August last year. Payne confirmed the breakup in an episode of "The Diary of a CEO" podcast posted on June 7.

"I feel like, more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself for that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just been not been very good at relationships," he admitted as he said that he just needs to work on himself before he puts himself "on to somebody else." He also shared his hope that Henry "is happy."

As for Cheryl, he and the former Girls Aloud singer have remained friends and they continue to successfully co-parent their son. Payne said in April that she is the "best person to co-parent with." He also admitted that he is closer to her and Bear than he has ever been before and that they "spend a lot of time on FaceTime."