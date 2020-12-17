Liam Payne compared Jesy Nelson's exit from "Little Mix" to that time when Zayn Malik quit One Direction. He said they both left for the same reasons which had something to do with their mental health.

The 27-year-old "LP1" hitmaker shared his thoughts on Nelson's departure from her group in a recent TikTok live stream that fans shared on Twitter. At first, he joked that she "Zayn'd out," as he referred to Malik's exit from One Direction.

On a serious note, Payne admitted that "it's always sad at this moment in time when bands get into that sort of thing." Having been in that situation himself, he said he felt "like Zayn had left for pretty much the same reasons, actually, in a weird way."

"But, you know, I wish Jesy all the best. I wish the girls all the best with carrying on as a three," he continued.

Payne acknowledged that "it's a tough time" and that he feels for "them because everyone's watching in that little fish bowl at the moment, and no one really understands what's going on or how it feels for some people.." He then sent his love for Little Mix as they go through this challenge.

After nine years with Little Mix, Nelson announced her exit in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday. She said the "constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to everyone's expectations" have taken their toll on her mental health.

Thus, she decided to quit so she can focus on herself and on what makes her happy instead of making people happy. Her bandmates respected her decision and wished her nothing but the best for her future and for her mental health.

Payne was right to feel déjà vu from Nelson's exit from Little Mix. Malik also left One Direction at the height of the band's success in 2015 after being with the guys for five years. He quit because of the pressure and so he can be "a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight."