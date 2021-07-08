Liam Payne is said to be feeling relieved that he no longer has to feel guilty or worry about spending more time with Cheryl and their four-year-old son Bear following his split from Maya Henry.

Sources claimed that the 21-year-old model took issue with the singer having to split his time between her and his ex. It reportedly contributed to their split. But now that they are no longer together, Payne can freely spend more time with the 37-year-old former Girls Aloud singer and their son.

"Of course Liam was upset about the split, but it isn't lost on him that he has newfound freedom to be with Cheryl and Bear without feeling guilty or worrying about what he posts on social media," a source told Closer magazine.

The insider claimed that the "Strip That Down Singer" has "been spending a lot more time" at his ex's house. He also "sometimes hangs out for the day and stays overnight," where he "sleeps in a spare room if it gets too late to drive back to his house in Surrey, which takes over an hour."

"Liam's been enjoying a sense of 'normal' family life again. He loves being able to wake up with Cheryl and Bear and have a cosy breakfast in their pyjamas together, playing games," the source continued.

It is said that the 27-year-old former One Direction singer has "also really enjoyed staying up with Cheryl after putting Bear to bed." They would then reportedly chat "late into the night, watching TV, and reminiscing over all the cute things Bear has said and done."

"It's been great to have that connection again and it's been wonderful for Bear. He adores having his dad stay round, and Cheryl's said how much she enjoys seeing their son revel in having his mam and dad together again," the insider added.

It is said that Payne's visit has also made Cheryl "realise how much she missed his company." She reportedly also feels "really loved up with this new family life" and that it "makes her the happiest" to spend time with Bear and her ex.