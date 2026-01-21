Square Enix has officially confirmed that the curtain is finally falling on one of gaming's most beloved duos. After more than a decade of emotional storytelling, time-travelling dilemmas, and indie-folk soundtracks, the publisher has announced Life is Strange: Reunion.

This upcoming title is slated to act as the definitive conclusion to the saga of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price. The game is scheduled for release on March 26, 2026, and will be available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

A Historic Dual-Protagonist Adventure

Life is Strange: Reunion is pitched as a direct sequel to 2024's Life is Strange: Double Exposure. While the franchise has seen various entries and protagonists over the years, Reunion promises to fulfil a long-held wish amongst the fanbase: bringing Max and Chloe back together for one last outing.

For the first time in the series' history, players will be able to control both characters within the same game.

The narrative premise is high-stakes. Max's current setting, Caledon University, is threatened by a deadly fire, providing the backdrop for a new sci-fi mystery. To solve it, players will utilise Max's signature ability to rewind time to reshape decisions.

A first look at LIFE IS STRANGE REUNION, coming on March 26.



The emotional conclusion of the Max and Chloe saga. pic.twitter.com/NcgUClUbN4 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) January 20, 2026

Complementing this, Chloe Price returns with her distinct risk/reward 'Backtalk' mechanic—originally introduced in 2017's prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm—allowing her to provoke information and reactions from other characters.

Addressing the elephant in the room regarding Chloe's potential demise in previous entries, the narrative explains her return through the finale of Double Exposure. Max reportedly merged two disparate timelines, resulting in a Chloe who is alive but burdened with memories of a past she never physically lived, prompting her to seek out Max for answers.

The End of an Era

The announcement marks a significant turning point for the franchise, which has navigated a somewhat tumultuous path between its original creators, Don't Nod, and the current developers, Deck Nine. While the original 2015 game was never initially intended to spawn a direct continuation for these specific characters, the enduring popularity of Max and Chloe has evidently steered the series back to its roots.

LIFE IS STRANGE REUNION has been announced, coming March 26. pic.twitter.com/sKK302XlKC — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) January 20, 2026

Writing on the Xbox Wire blog, Life is Strange senior brand manager Andrew James emphasised the weight of this final chapter. 'We couldn't dismiss the tragedy at the heart of Max and Chloe,' James stated. 'Their reunion could be no quick fix. Max and Chloe's relationship is at the core of the story, a relationship that YOU will choose how to develop over the course of the game.'

Square Enix has promised that the game will honour the 'character-led, grounded storytelling' of the series, culminating in an epic climax. Importantly, the game acknowledges the player's history: whether Chloe lived or died in Arcadia Bay, and the romantic or platonic nature of her bond with Max will be integral to the narrative.

Editions and Release Details

At launch, the standard edition of Life is Strange: Reunion will set you back $40 (£29.80). For dedicated followers of the franchise, a $50 (£37.20) Deluxe Edition will include a digital soundtrack, an art book, a comic and a behind-the-scenes documentary featuring returning voice talent Hannah Telle (Max) and Rhianna DeVries (Deck Nine's voice for Chloe).

For newcomers or those who missed the previous chapter, a double pack containing both Reunion and Double Exposure will be available for $60 (£45). Finally, a $100 (£74.40) Collector's Edition will offer physical collectables, including a 12-inch vinyl soundtrack—a fitting nod to the series' musical legacy.

While Square Enix has not confirmed that this marks the end of the Life is Strange brand entirely, it is unmistakably the end of the road for its most iconic pair. Come March 2026, fans will have one last chance to decide the future of Max and Chloe.