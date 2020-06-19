Stormi Webster, daughter of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, is also an ardent fan of her father and has been previously seen bouncing her feet on his songs in videos shared by her mother. The father-daughter duo was recently seen flaunting matching braided hairstyles as well.

Travis Scott took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of pictures, one of which showed the "Sicko Mode" rapper holding his two-year-old daughter in his arms. The toddler can be seen having the same braided hairstyle as him in the picture.

The other two pictures showed the 28-year-old posing beside a pick-up truck amid a field of dirt. The picture suggests that he had joined Stormi, Jenner, and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan during their recent trip to Wyoming. Jenner had shared a picture from the trip on her Instagram account, in which Stormi could be seen sporting the same braided hairstyle. "Woke up in the wild wild west," the makeup mogul captioned the picture.

Jenner had also previously confessed that Stormi is a "daddy's girl." In the birthday message she released for Scott from her and their daughter Stormi's side in April, the 22-year-old wrote: "DADA. happy birthday to daddy of the year! i'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl."

"But whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i'm crying. love you forever!" she added alongside a series of pictures of the trio.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that Jenner and Scott rekindled their romance earlier this year after separating in October last year. The duo was also photographed after a date night in Los Angeles over the weekend, marking their first couple outing since they called it quits.

Jenner and Scott visited a restaurant on Saturday, and were seen leaving the celebrity hotspot separately. The "Kylie Cosmetics" founder came out first, hiding her face from the paparazzi. The rapper followed her a while later and was spotted hopping into her awaiting car, covering his face with a bottle.