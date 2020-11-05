Lil Wayne has posted a cryptic tweet about "eternal fire and burning love" amid rumours that he got dumped by his girlfriend Denise Bidot over his endorsement of US President Donald Trump for re-election.

In a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Lil Wayne ruminated about the way he expresses his love. "I live the way I love and love the way I live. I'm a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out," the 38-year-old wrote.

The "Lollipop" rapper further continued: "I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You're sweating." He signed off his tweet with "Sincerely, the fireman."

I live the way I love and love the way I live. Iâ€™m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. Youâ€™re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 4, 2020

Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, has been receiving criticism for showing support for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his Platinum Plan for African Americans. Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he's done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," the musician wrote on his Twitter account last week, alongside a picture of him with the president both giving thumbs up.

Read more Lil Wayne endorses Donald Trump, but Twitter users aren't happy

Days after his tweet, reports emerged that his girlfriend Bidot has called it quits with him due to his political views. The model who is originally from the Dominican Republic has been a supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from the beginning of the election season.

However, Bidot has confused netizens with her reactions to the split rumours. According to a screenshot that is going around, she replied with "absolutely false" on a report that Wayne's political stand ended their relationship. However, she didn't clarify if the breakup part of the report is also not true.

Meanwhile, she reportedly wrote "Sometimes love just isn't enough" on her Instagram account, which she later deactivated. A friend of hers told MTO News: "(Denise) was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She's so disappointed in him. She broke up with Wayne. It wasn't just his Trump support, but that was a big part." Lil Wayne and Bidot have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.