Lili Reinheart opened up about being diagnosed with endometriosis after multiple doctors dismissed her symptoms.

The Riverdale alum shared a series of photos on her Instagram showing her stint in a hospital. One of the pictures also showed her punctured stomach after having a laparoscopic surgery.

The 29-year-old actress narrated her story in the caption, sharing that she had her endometriosis diagnosis last week.

She also recalled her journey in the caption.

'Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis. I was told there was no cure—and no lasting relief—for my symptoms,' she stated. 'Three hospital visits. Multiple urologists and gynecologists. And not one of them seriously considered endometriosis as the underlying cause of what I was experiencing.'

She added that she only considered endometriosis as the source of her suffering after working with two individual pelvic floor therapists.

Reinhart said that she was the one who requested to have an MRI, which eventually led to the discovery of her adenomyosis. That was when she consulted with an endometriosis specialist, who helped her choose laparoscopic surgery. But another gynecologist suggested that she may not have endometriosis and should just take the pill.

'I'm glad I trusted my body and listened to my gut and will continue advocating for others to do so. (Endometriosis is an extremely misunderstood disease, leaving often a 4-11 year gap between symptoms and a definitive surgical diagnosis. It's estimated 1 in 10 people with uteruses have endo according to the World Health Organization.),' she also wrote.

In the last photo, she posted a handwritten note, saying: 'Believing women's pain shouldn't be revolutionary.'

The Independent revealed that she felt her endometriosis symptoms while on the set of her film American Sweatshop in Germany back in 2024.

What is Endometriosis

According to NHS, endometriosis is where the cells similar to those in the uterus grow in different parts of a woman's body.

It is usually discovered in areas around the womb, including the ovaries, pelvic lining and the fallopian tubes. But it can also affect other organs, like the bladder.

Some of the most common symptoms include severe period pain and heavy periods.

This condition is commonly diagnosed in girls and women, from the start of their period until their menopause.

At the moment, there is no cure for endometriosis, but patients can treat its symptoms, like taking painkillers for the pain or taking a combined contraceptive pill or other hormonal medicines to help ease the pain.

Post-Op Realisations

Reinhart also shared some pictures on her Instagram Stories, taken after her laparoscopic surgery.

In one of the photos, the actress said that she did not remember taking the photo, but she believed that she wanted to immortalise her post-surgery validation.

She said that when her doctor confirmed that they found endometriosis, she felt validated and glad that she chose to listen to her body.

Aside from Reinhart, other celebrities who were vocal about their endometriosis experiences include Lena Dunham, Bindi Irwin, Julianne Hough, Halsey, Padma Lakshmi and Amy Schumer.