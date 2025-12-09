The promotional tour for the eagerly awaited film Wicked: For Good was meant to be a fairytale celebration of cinema and musical theatre. Instead, it has been overshadowed by a relentless storm of scrutiny, bizarre hoaxes, and personal drama involving its leading ladies, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Now, amidst viral rumours of a 'semi-binary' romance between the co-stars and shocking allegations of a secret, mediated feud, Grande is reportedly ready to make a dramatic and decisive move in her personal life.

Despite the months of relentless public backlash against her relationship with co-star Ethan Slater, sources tell the National Enquirer the couple is 'very much together' and the 32-year-old singer is telling everyone she is 'ready to take the next step with Ethan.'

This push for commitment—marriage and swift motherhood—comes at a pivotal moment, threatening to steal the spotlight entirely from the massive movie project they share. Friends are reportedly 'buzzing' that the couple will make things official in early 2026, with a baby to follow soon after.

One insider claims Grande has been 'dropping hints that it's time for him to put a ring on her finger,' suggesting the star is proactively driving the relationship forward towards stability amidst the professional chaos.

The 'Semi-Binary' Hoax: Fact-Checking The Wildest Wicked Rumours

While Ariana Grande's romance with Ethan Slater continues, the professional camaraderie between Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo has itself become a viral spectacle.

The two actresses have been widely ridiculed for a public friendship labelled 'creepy' and, at times, 'downright pretentious' by observers, fuelled by what critics brand as 'performative theatre kid energy.'

This includes instances of the pair constantly touching, switching into their characters' voices mid-interview, and shedding tears over simple questions.

This intense, highly scrutinized bond recently took a turn for the bizarre when a report went viral claiming Cynthia Erivohad given their relationship a name that sounded like it was 'generated by an artificial intelligence having a fever dream.'

The fabricated report alleged the two were in a 'non-demi curious, semi-binary' relationship, which the Elphaba actress supposedly explained as: 'It means we are not actually a couple, but we are curious about what that could mean and everything.'

Thankfully, for confused fans and beleaguered publicists alike, this particular rumour is a lie. The satirical claim originated from The Lamented, a Facebook page that openly prides itself on 'serving up satire, nonsense, and gloriously unreliable stories.'

In an era where engagement often trumps truth, this specific hoax demonstrates how rapidly misinformation can travel, particularly when it relates to public figures already catching 'flak.'

The actress's personal lives immediately debunk the gossip. Grande is, of course, pushing for marriage with Ethan Slater, while Erivo proudly identifies as queer and bisexual. Yet, the pressure on Erivo and Grande is undeniable.

Grande recently attempted to address the intense focus on their closeness, citing anxiety and the need for emotional grounding as the reason for their constant hand-holding during the global press tour.

From Elopement to Exodus: The Real State of Ariana Grande's World

Amidst the swirling allegations of a fake romance, the relationship between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater appears to be strengthening. Despite the difficulty in handling 'a lot of hate' from the public, which forces them to keep their relationship private, the couple is building a life together.

Sources indicate that Grande is focused on a swift, low-key commitment. Following her divorce from real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 'Ariana is still very much pro-marriage', but 'doesn't want a big wedding this time.' The strong possibility is that they 'might just elope and not have anything except a honeymoon to celebrate.'

Given her track record of achieving her goals, insiders suggest, 'odds are there'll be a diamond under the tree for her this Christmas.' The most revealing step is the rush to parenthood: 'once they are married, a baby is next on her list—she's ready for the whole enchilada.'

However, the narrative of the Wicked set drama takes a darker turn. In stark contrast to the overt displays of codependency, one source told Star Magazine that the intense on-camera friendship is 'a total act.' The shocking claim asserts their relationship 'became so toxic they hired a mediator to manage them. That's how hostile it was.'

The tabloid alleged that the pair shifted from 'besties' to bitter rivals, necessitating a professional third party just to ensure they could complete their joint interviews without incident.

Whether the drama is manufactured by tabloids, fuelled by genuine friction, or simply the result of public exhaustion over 'theatre kid energy,' one thing is certain: the spectacle surrounding Wicked has become a major show in itself. As the curtain finally rises, the off-screen turmoil between the cast members threatens to steal the focus from the film's success.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater for comments.