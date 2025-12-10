Amy Winehouse's father accused two of her former friends of selling her personal belongings without his permission, prompting him to file a lawsuit at the High Court.

On 8 December, the High Court looked into the case of Winehouse's ex-stylist, Naomi Parry and her friend, Catriona Gourlay, who alleged sold more than 150 items owned by the late British singer at major auctions across the US in 2021 and 2023.

The legal team for the late singer's dad and estate administrator, Mitch Winehouse, told the court that the duo did not inform him they were selling his daughter's belongings. He is also asking to be paid over £700,000 (approximately $924,000) from the proceeds.

Amy's Items Sold Without Permission

Mitch's lawyer, Henry Legge KC, said in a written document submitted to the court and obtained by LBC that the items sold by her former friends include a silk mini-dress she wore during her last performance in Belgrade, Serbia. It was allegedly auctioned by Parry for $243,200 (£182,000) in 2021.

According to the lawyer, 'Ms Parry and Ms Gourlay deliberately concealed from Mr Winehouse the fact that they were auctioning the items consigned by them to the 2021 auction and that they were claiming ownership of those items.'

Winehouse also told the court that all the 834 items in the 2021 auction catalogue were the property of the estate, but the two women insisted that they owned more than 150 items from that catalogue.

The late Grammy winner's dad told the court, 'I assume that, being so close, Amy would have given them some things, but 150 items, I just cannot believe it,' as reported by NME.

The Women's Defence

Both Parry and Gourlay denied the claim, saying the items were either theirs or were given by the Rehab singer while she was alive.

Parry's lawyer, Beth Grossman, said, 'Both defendants contend that the vast majority of the disputed items were in their possession from before Amy's death in 2011, and in many instances from years before her death.'

Grossman also said that both defendants claimed that most of the disputed items were actually theirs and were only loaned by Amy.

Amy's Friends Accused Her Dad of 'Personal Greed'

During the hearing, Mitch became highly emotional when he was accused of suing his daughter's former friends due to 'petty jealousy.'

The Winehouse patriarch had an outburst when Parry's lawyer said that the two women sold the items they owned, and he knew that they were the owners of those items, according to The Mirror.

The lawyer also mentioned that Mitch told the journalists about selling the items 'out of nothing more than petty jealousy, because they happened to make a bit of money at the auction, and you brought these proceedings for nothing more than petty jealousy as well.'

Mitch denied the claims and told the court that he was very upset when Grossman suggested that he and his entire family 'have done very well out of the family estate' since they make sure that the money they get was given to the Amy Winehouse Foundation and other charities, and not for 'personal greed.'

Mitch also apologised to the court for his outburst.

Deputy High Court judge Sarah Clarke KC is expected to conclude the hearing later this week.