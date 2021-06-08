Meghan Markle already envisioned what life would be like for her and Prince Harry as parents to son Archie and daughter Lilibet in her children's book "The Bench."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have only recently welcomed their baby girl on June 4, but they still made sure to feature her in the book, which is scheduled for release on June 8. The Sun provided a sneak peek at some of the pages, in which one showed the doting mum cradling her baby in a carrier while on a stroll at the garden.

First look at Meghan Markle's children's book The Bench https://t.co/kTcAZfHs5R via @Femail ???? — ?Angie?‍♀️ (@angielovesuk) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Archie are seen in the background feeding the chickens. There is also another illustration that shows the duke dressed in a pink tutu as he practices ballet with his son. ]The toddler in the drawing can easily be mistaken for Lilibet had it not been for the duchess' accompanying words, "You'll love him, You'll listen. You'll be his supporter."

There is also another drawing of Prince Harry in military uniform lifting Archie high up in the air. The duchess looks at them from the window with "tears of joy" in her eyes.

Read more Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle amid 'The Bench' controversy

Meghan Markle said the "The Bench" is inspired by the poem she wrote for Prince Harry for Father's Day. She hired award-winning artist Christian Robinson to provide the watercolour pictures. The book is meant to provide a glimpse at the "authentic" life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Montecito home in California.

"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life. This representation was particularly important to me and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens," the duchess wrote in a press release for her book as she shared her hope that the story will resonate "with every family, no matter the make up, as much as it does with me."

"The Bench" is said to be facing problems with its release over a dispute on supply between Meghan Markle's publisher Penguin Random House and Waterstones. The publisher reportedly limited the bookseller's credit or the number of books it can acquire. In response, Waterstones pulled out its copies of the children's book from 283 of its stores across the U.K.