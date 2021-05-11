Meghan Markle's recent announcement that she is writing a children's book on father-son relationships has not gone down well with a lot of people, with some even accusing her of plagiarism. However, she has the support of Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, who came forward to applaud Meghan for her hard work.

"To sit down and work hard to write a book, in any genre, should be supported and respected," Fergie, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, told Mail Online earlier this week.

The 61-year-old, who has herself penned a number of books including children's books, also praised Meghan for trying her hand at writing. She said: "To encourage literacy in general, not just children's books, is a love of mine and to encourage more women to delve into their creative selves and get a book out is very well done."

After Meghan announced her book "The Bench," which started as a poem she wrote for her husband Prince Harry on Father's Day a month after the birth of their first son Archie, many had compared her to Ferguson, who is the author of money-spinning children's series "Budgie the Little Helicopter." Both Meghan and Fergie used their royal titles under the book- Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and HRH The Duchess of York respectively.

Ferguson has now written more than 35 children's books, as well as a number of adult books, and it is speculated that Meghan would also write for adults depending upon the reception of her debut work.

There have been similarities in their personal lives as well. While Fergie married Prince Andrew, second son of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan married Prince Harry, who was also the "spare" to the throne like his uncle. All four of them are no longer working royals, although due to completely contrasting reasons. While Harry and Meghan quit their positions due to differences with Buckingham Palace, Andrew and Fergie lost theirs due to public scandals.

Fergie herself also compared herself to Meghan in an interview with Vogue Arabia in December 2019, a month before the Sussexes quit as senior royals. She said: "I have been in Meghan's shoes, and I still am. There's always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it's hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I've been through it."

Both the women have done heart-pouring interviews with Oprah Winfrey as well, discussing in detail their struggles upon joining the royal family, and Meghan even spoke fondly of the Duchess of York in her tell-all referring to her by her nickname Fergie.