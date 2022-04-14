A royal expert suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have already returned to the U.K. had they been allowed to have Lilibet's christening there.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4, 2021, in California. The couple has been tight-lipped about their plans for her baptism, with numerous reports saying that they want to hold it in the U.S.A., while others claimed they actually wanted to have it in the U.K.

After all, they named their daughter after Queen Elizabeth II's monicker. They reportedly also wanted the royals to personally see their child. However, the christening details remain scant. According to Neil Sean, that is the dilemma between the families, and had it been resolved earlier, then Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have already made the trip back to the U.K.

Speaking on his YouTube channel "Neil Sean's Daily News Headlines" he said, "One of the biggest sticking points, I've been told by a very good source, was that if the problem of the christening between the Royal Family could have been resolved...his daughter Lili Diana could have been christened over here in the United Kingdom."

The royal expert added that Prince Harry and Meghan Marke could have Lilibet christened at St. George's chapel in Windsor, where they had their royal wedding in May 2018. He noted that "things would have had a whole different perspective."

"According to that source, Harry felt he was sort of being wheeled out for family events but whenever he needed something, it simply wasn't there," Sean continued.

He claimed that it was Prince William who refused to have Lilibet's christening in the U.K. He reportedly "put his foot down" against the idea. Sean added, "According to a very good source, Prince William was the one who basically said 'no, we don't think this is going to work,' it wasn't a particularly good idea."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to return to the U.K. together. The Duke of Sussex returned home in April and July. The Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, has yet to set foot in the country again since Megxit in 2020.