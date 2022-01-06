Lily Collins recently opened up about her father Phil's links to the British royal family, and revealed that she herself had quite hilarious interactions with the royals while she was a toddler.

In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, Collins recounted the story behind the photograph of herself being held in her mother Jill Tavelman's arms giving a bouquet of flowers to the late Princess Diana while her father stood nearby. She remembered that she soon changed her mind and tried to snatch the flowers back from the royal.

When Corden asked if she remembered what was going on when the photograph was taken, Collins replied, "I've been told this is what happened. That's my mom and my dad and I, and it's at a Prince's Trust event, and I'm giving Diana flowers, but the second she went to take them I then tried to pull them back."

The "Emily in Paris" star quipped that her gesture "sucked all the air out of the room" but nobody could punish her in the cute dress she was wearing.

The actress shared that she threw one such toddler tantrum in the presence of Prince Charles as well. She said, "I was also told that when I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles and I proceeded to kind of throw something at him like throw a toy telephone at his head." When asked how old she was at the time, Collins said "two-ish."

Corden asked the actress if she used to hang out with members of the royal family all the time, to which she said that she often got the opportunity as she grew up in England and her father, who is the drummer and singer in rock band Genesis, did a lot of things for Prince Charles's Trust. She went on to say, "I just went along for the ride, and I guess I had a tendency to do naughty things as a 2-year-old."

Phil Collins also previously opened up about his long-standing relationship with British royals in his 2016 memoir "Not Dead Yet." The drummer said that the work he did for Prince Charles's charities led to him becoming part of their "inner sanctum," during which he got to meet several royals including Queen Elizabeth II.