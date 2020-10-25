Actress Lily James is in a fresh controversy, and this time it is surrounding her and 'Rebecca' co-star Armie Hammer. There are reports doing the rounds that the actor and his wife Elizabeth Chambers divorced because of James.

The Sun reports that Armie Hammer, 34 and his wife Elizabeth Chambers, 38, split when she became suspicious of the close bond between Lily James, 31, and her husband. The pair separated in July after 10 years of marriage. They share children Harper, five, and Ford, three.

James reportedly grew closer to Hammer during filming for Neflix's "Rebecca." The duo filmed many erotic scenes together. The film crew told that the British actress and American actor "behaved as if they were a couple", flirting and laughing. Sources said that during shotting in France and the UK, Hammer was "open about his marriage being on the rocks".

"She and Armie were obviously close and spent a lot of time together in the evenings and at weekends," another source added.

James and Hammer's reps have been contacted for comment.

The duo In the film was released last week on Netflix. "Rebecca" is an adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel. James plays the role of Mrs de Winter who falls for dashing Maxim, played by Hammer.

This news comes at a time when James is already embroiled in a controversy with another married co-star Dominic West. She was seen getting close with West, 51, during a trip to Rome on Oct. 11, before he insisted all was well in his marriage.

The duo star in BBC One's upcoming series "The Pursuit of Love." James and West recently enjoyed a two-day vacation in Italy where they were seen riding on a scooter through Rome. At one point the actor appeared to lean over and kiss James' neck and they reportedly put on a cosy display during their British Airways flight home too.

Just last week there were reports that West's wife Catherine Fitzgerald, 49, flew to Ireland alone.