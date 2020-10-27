Lily James and Dominic West's PDA-filled holiday in Italy has invited more than just controversial headlines in the tabloids, as the co-stars might also get fined by law enforcement in Rome.

According to a report in The Sun, Lily James and Dominic West might get fined for riding together on a scooter despite strict Italy's laws that prohibit it amid the coronavirus pandemic to maintain social distancing guidelines. Local councilor, Stefano Marin, told the outlet that they will investigate the matter as the law is the same for everyone irrespective of their celebrity status.

"The law is quite clear: riding tandem on an e-scooter is forbidden. It's a breach of the highway code and a breach of the new Covid laws," Marin said.

He further explained: "You are supposed to maintain social distance and riding tandem on a scooter is not keeping social distance. Now we have been made aware of this we shall be investigating. The law is equal for all."

It is not yet known if the local law enforcement moved ahead with their intention and pressed charges against both the stars. If charged, James and West would have to pay around €200 (£180) for the violation.

The duo was spotted getting cosy in Rome on Oct. 11 where they were shooting for their TV mini-series "The Pursuit of Love." However, West refuted the reports of a budding romance with James by putting on a loved-up display with Catherine Fitzgerald, his wife of 10 years.

The long-time partners kissed and held onto each other in front of the press, while the "Les Miserables" actor clarified: "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together." The 51-year-old shares three children with Catherine- 14-year-old Dora, 12-year-old Senan, and 11-year-old Francis.

Meanwhile, James has been avoiding to talk about the incident in her promotional interviews for her upcoming film "Rebecca." Friends of the "Cinderella" star came forward in her defence and said that the 31-year-old is "absolutely devastated by how this whole situation has played out."

"No one but she and Dominic, and one of their mutual agents who was with them for much of the day, really knows what the score is. Yet, she is being portrayed as this home-wrecking man-eater. Dominic and his wife have done their very public kissing and making-up but Lily has no one fighting her corner. Instead, she's getting terribly trolled on social media and she is very, very hurt by all the abuse," the source explained.