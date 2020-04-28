Lindsay Lohan thinks that Los Angeles should be the last place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to settle in if they want to avoid being hounded by paparazzi.

The "Mean Girls" star expressed her surprise to learn that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to Los Angeles from their quiet beachfront in Vancouver Island. She thinks they chose the wrong city to reside in if they want to "escape the glare and the paparazzi."

"I mean unless they own another, a different private beach, right?" Lohan said in between chuckles during an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show "Radio Andy" on Monday.

Lohan shared her thoughts about the royal couple's move to the U.S. after Cohen cited reports that claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are house hunting in Malibu where there is "a ton of paparazzi."

"You can't go to those beaches without being—you can't even surf out far enough. It's just really hard to do anything publicly [there]," the actress shared.

Lohan should know a thing or two about avoiding paparazzi. After all, she was also hounded for years as a celebrity and her private life laid bare for the media to see. She eventually decided to move to Muscat, Oman where she has been living peacefully and away from the limelight.

The "Freaky Friday" star pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to Los Angeles comes at a good time when everyone is quarantining at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, once the lockdown is over she has one advice for the couple in order to avoid paparazzi and it involves personal chauffeurs.

"The timing right now luckily is everyone is more at home. But, once that's over...just...get drivers," she said.

Lohan is not the only celebrity who expressed surprise at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to the U.S. Sharon Osbourne thinks their move will be a "nightmare" since the city is a prime location for paparazzi. "The Talk" host believes that the royals will eventually "be fed up with the press while living in L.A."