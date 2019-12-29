The greatest female ski racer of all time is taking equality to another level. After receiving an engagement ring from NHL player P.K. Subban back in August, Vonn has decided to propose again and present her with his own engagement ring.

The happy couple flashed their engagement rings while wearing matching pajamas in front of their Christmas tree. Vonn shared the photo on her Instagram page and said, "On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes. We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves."

She also greeted her followers "Merry Christmas" and said that she can't wait to marry her beau. The athletes started dating two years ago and went public with their relationship in 2018.

The first proposal took place in August, when Subban gave Vonn an emerald engagement ring, which is her favourite colour and his birthstone. CNN previously reported that he proposed in their home, with Vonn's three dogs acting as witnesses. The three dogs clearly play a big role in the family, as they also feature prominently in Vonn's Instagram photo. For her part, the phenomenal skier presented her man with a thick engagement band.

While Vonn says that she can't wait to be married, she also said in an earlier interview with Vogue that she's not rushing her fiancé. She revealed that the wedding date will be determined by his playing schedule. Subban plays as a defenseman for NHL team New Jersey Devils. The happy couple and their dogs reportedly to moved to New Jersey together.

Vonn, now 34, announced back in February that she plans to retire from competitive skiing. She has enjoyed a long and illustrious career which includes winning three Olympic medals and 82 World Cup victories. She is also the first female skier to win a medal at six different world championships.